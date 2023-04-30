Contrasting DNB Bank ASA (OTCMKTS:DNBBY) and American Business Bank (OTCMKTS:AMBZ)

DNB Bank ASA (OTCMKTS:DNBBY – Get Rating) and American Business Bank (OTCMKTS:AMBZ – Get Rating) are both finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, earnings, valuation, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, dividends and profitability.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares DNB Bank ASA and American Business Bank’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio DNB Bank ASA $7.12 billion 3.83 $2.95 billion N/A N/A American Business Bank $134.47 million 2.22 $48.56 million $5.27 6.30

DNB Bank ASA has higher revenue and earnings than American Business Bank.

Volatility & Risk

Insider and Institutional Ownership

DNB Bank ASA has a beta of 1.26, suggesting that its share price is 26% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, American Business Bank has a beta of 0.77, suggesting that its share price is 23% less volatile than the S&P 500.

0.1% of DNB Bank ASA shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 8.8% of American Business Bank shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares DNB Bank ASA and American Business Bank’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets DNB Bank ASA 36.11% 11.69% 0.89% American Business Bank 36.11% N/A N/A

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for DNB Bank ASA and American Business Bank, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score DNB Bank ASA 1 2 2 0 2.20 American Business Bank 0 0 0 0 N/A

DNB Bank ASA currently has a consensus target price of $161.00, indicating a potential upside of 815.29%. Given DNB Bank ASA’s higher possible upside, equities analysts clearly believe DNB Bank ASA is more favorable than American Business Bank.

Summary

DNB Bank ASA beats American Business Bank on 9 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About DNB Bank ASA

DNB Bank ASA provides financial services for retail and corporate customers in Norway and internationally. The company offers personal banking products and services, including savings and investment products; loans, such as home mortgages, and car and consumer loans; pet, home and property, travel, and personal insurance products, as well as insurance products for vehicles; retirement savings products; foreign exchange and treasury activities; and Internet and mobile banking services, as well as cards. It also provides business banking products and services comprising savings and investment products consisting of savings accounts, fixed rate deposits, exchange traded products, bonds and commercial papers, asset management, and equity services; financing, such as installment loans, overdraft facility, bank guarantees, leasing, factoring, and trade and export financing services; transaction banking services; research, commodities, bonds and commercial papers, corporate finance, debt capital market, equities, foreign exchange and interest rates, and securities services; and Internet services, including online equity trading, online FX trading, e-confirmation, equities execution, and investor and margin accounts, as well as pension services. In addition, the company provides investment banking services, such as mergers and acquisition, and equity and debt capital market services; foreign exchange, interest rates, equities, commodities, fixed income, research, private equity, and securities services; and corporate banking services. Further, it offers private banking services. The company offers its products and services to various sectors, including energy; financial institutions; healthcare; manufacturing; packaging and forest products; seafood; shipping, offshore, and logistics; and telecom, media, and technology. DNB Bank ASA was founded in 1822 and is headquartered in Oslo, Norway.

About American Business Bank

American Business Bank engages in the provision of financial services. Its services include deposit services, treasury management, credit services, consulting and referral services, personalized banking, and international banking. The company was founded by Robert F. Schack, Robin C. Paterson, Trent D. Merrill, John Schlobohm, Leon L. Blankstein, Donald P. Johnson, and David van Skilling on May 14, 1998 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, CA.

