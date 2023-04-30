Constellation Software Inc. (OTCMKTS:CNSWF) Short Interest Update

Constellation Software Inc. (OTCMKTS:CNSWF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 75,800 shares, a decrease of 17.9% from the March 31st total of 92,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 68.9 days.

Constellation Software Stock Up 0.3 %

CNSWF traded up $5.66 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $1,953.66. 289 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 462. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 0.63. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $1,808.88 and its 200 day moving average price is $1,657.57. The company has a market cap of $41.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.49 and a beta of 1.04. Constellation Software has a one year low of $1,280.00 and a one year high of $2,000.00.

Constellation Software (OTCMKTS:CNSWF – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 29th. The company reported $13.62 earnings per share for the quarter. Constellation Software had a return on equity of 65.92% and a net margin of 7.73%. The firm had revenue of $1.85 billion for the quarter.

Constellation Software Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 6th were issued a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 5th. This represents a yield of 0.22%. Constellation Software’s payout ratio is 16.54%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on CNSWF. Raymond James upped their price objective on Constellation Software to C$2,500.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Constellation Software to C$3,000.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 30th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Constellation Software from $2,650.00 to $2,800.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 30th. National Bank Financial raised their price objective on Constellation Software from C$2,750.00 to C$3,000.00 in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Finally, CIBC raised their target price on Constellation Software from C$2,450.00 to C$3,000.00 in a report on Thursday, April 20th.

About Constellation Software

Constellation Software, Inc is a holding company, which acquires, manages and builds vertical market software businesses. It operates through the following segments: Public and Private Sector. The Public Sector segment focuses on government and government related customers. The Private Sector segment includes business units focused on commercial customers.

