CONMED (NYSE:CNMD) Releases Q2 2023 Earnings Guidance

CONMED (NYSE:CNMD – Get Rating) updated its second quarter 2023 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.77-$0.82 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.79. The company issued revenue guidance of $300.00 million-$310.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $301.46 million. CONMED also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $3.30-$3.50 EPS.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently commented on CNMD shares. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of CONMED from $96.00 to $119.00 in a report on Thursday. StockNews.com upgraded shares of CONMED from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on shares of CONMED from $122.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of CONMED from $118.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of CONMED from $118.00 to $128.00 in a research report on Thursday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, CONMED has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $128.00.

CONMED Price Performance

CNMD stock traded down $2.61 during trading on Friday, hitting $125.57. 703,981 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 407,889. CONMED has a one year low of $71.09 and a one year high of $140.21. The stock has a market cap of $3.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -44.21, a P/E/G ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $104.71 and a 200 day simple moving average of $98.58. The company has a current ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32.

CONMED Dividend Announcement

CONMED ( NYSE:CNMD Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The company reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.06. CONMED had a negative net margin of 7.71% and a positive return on equity of 11.39%. The firm had revenue of $295.47 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $266.66 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.70 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 21.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that CONMED will post 3.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 5th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th were paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.64%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 14th. CONMED’s dividend payout ratio is presently -28.17%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other CONMED news, CFO Todd W. Garner sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.93, for a total value of $2,727,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,115 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $101,386.95. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 4.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On CONMED

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. PDT Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of CONMED during the fourth quarter worth approximately $289,000. Townsquare Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of CONMED by 37.4% during the fourth quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC now owns 4,008 shares of the company’s stock worth $355,000 after buying an additional 1,090 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of CONMED by 58.1% during the fourth quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 4,582 shares of the company’s stock worth $406,000 after buying an additional 1,684 shares during the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky bought a new stake in shares of CONMED during the third quarter worth approximately $686,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in shares of CONMED by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 11,612 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,029,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter.

About CONMED

CONMED Corp. operates as a medical technology company, which engages in the development, manufacturing, and sale of surgical devices and related equipment. It operates through the United States, Europe, Middle East, and Africa, and Asia Pacific geographical segments. Its products are used by surgeons and physicians in a variety of medical specialties, including orthopedic surgery, general surgery, gynecology, neurosurgery, thoracic surgery, and gastroenterology.

