CONMED (NYSE:CNMD) Raised to “Hold” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of CONMED (NYSE:CNMD – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on CONMED from $118.00 to $130.00 in a report on Thursday. TheStreet raised CONMED from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a report on Friday, December 30th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on CONMED from $118.00 to $128.00 in a report on Thursday. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on CONMED from $122.00 to $135.00 in a report on Thursday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on CONMED from $96.00 to $119.00 in a report on Thursday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $128.00.

CONMED Stock Performance

CNMD opened at $125.57 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.84 billion, a P/E ratio of -44.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.37. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $104.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $98.58. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32. CONMED has a 12-month low of $71.09 and a 12-month high of $140.21.

CONMED Announces Dividend

CONMED ( NYSE:CNMD Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The company reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.06. CONMED had a positive return on equity of 11.39% and a negative net margin of 7.71%. The firm had revenue of $295.47 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $266.66 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.70 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 21.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that CONMED will post 3.31 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 5th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 15th were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 14th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.64%. CONMED’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -28.17%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Todd W. Garner sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.93, for a total transaction of $2,727,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 1,115 shares in the company, valued at approximately $101,386.95. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 4.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On CONMED

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE raised its position in CONMED by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE now owns 32,598 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,614,000 after purchasing an additional 708 shares during the last quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC raised its position in CONMED by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC now owns 6,880 shares of the company’s stock valued at $610,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC raised its position in CONMED by 13.4% in the 3rd quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC now owns 18,397 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,475,000 after purchasing an additional 2,171 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its position in CONMED by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 11,860 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,051,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brinker Capital Investments LLC raised its position in CONMED by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 9,233 shares of the company’s stock valued at $740,000 after purchasing an additional 399 shares during the last quarter.

CONMED Company Profile

CONMED Corp. operates as a medical technology company, which engages in the development, manufacturing, and sale of surgical devices and related equipment. It operates through the United States, Europe, Middle East, and Africa, and Asia Pacific geographical segments. Its products are used by surgeons and physicians in a variety of medical specialties, including orthopedic surgery, general surgery, gynecology, neurosurgery, thoracic surgery, and gastroenterology.

