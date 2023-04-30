Condor Capital Management Trims Stake in iShares Interest Rate Hedged Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:LQDH)

Condor Capital Management reduced its stake in shares of iShares Interest Rate Hedged Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:LQDH – Get Rating) by 0.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 49,901 shares of the company’s stock after selling 228 shares during the quarter. Condor Capital Management owned 1.31% of iShares Interest Rate Hedged Corporate Bond ETF worth $4,516,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. raised its position in iShares Interest Rate Hedged Corporate Bond ETF by 35.5% during the third quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,472 shares of the company’s stock valued at $133,000 after acquiring an additional 386 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares Interest Rate Hedged Corporate Bond ETF by 10.1% in the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 6,072 shares of the company’s stock valued at $539,000 after buying an additional 558 shares in the last quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Interest Rate Hedged Corporate Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,255,000. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its position in shares of iShares Interest Rate Hedged Corporate Bond ETF by 18.8% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 5,354 shares of the company’s stock valued at $501,000 after buying an additional 848 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Creative Planning increased its position in shares of iShares Interest Rate Hedged Corporate Bond ETF by 29.4% in the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 4,216 shares of the company’s stock valued at $381,000 after buying an additional 958 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Interest Rate Hedged Corporate Bond ETF stock opened at $91.76 on Friday. iShares Interest Rate Hedged Corporate Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $87.37 and a 12 month high of $93.48. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $91.33 and a 200-day simple moving average of $91.21.

The iShares Interest Rate Hedged Corporate Bond ETF (LQDH) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index that holds iShares iBoxx USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (LQD), which targets USD-denominated investment corporate bonds, while mitigating duration risk.

