Condor Capital Management Sells 27 Shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Condor Capital Management decreased its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Get Rating) by 0.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 7,221 shares of the company’s stock after selling 27 shares during the quarter. Condor Capital Management’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $2,774,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 16.3% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 33,947,472 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,175,261,000 after acquiring an additional 4,746,312 shares in the last quarter. First Command Advisory Services Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 49.0% during the 4th quarter. First Command Advisory Services Inc. now owns 7,813,912 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,004,012,000 after acquiring an additional 2,568,971 shares in the last quarter. Bricktown Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $473,847,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 16.2% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 8,832,996 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,167,954,000 after acquiring an additional 1,229,595 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cowa LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 9,189.9% during the 1st quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 1,142,842 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,185,000 after acquiring an additional 1,130,540 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Stock Performance

Shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF stock opened at $417.66 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $404.34 and its 200-day simple moving average is $397.33. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a twelve month low of $349.53 and a twelve month high of $434.03. The firm has a market cap of $314.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.43 and a beta of 1.00.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

See Also

