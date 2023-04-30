Condor Capital Management Raises Holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:RYT)

Condor Capital Management lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:RYT – Get Rating) by 1.0% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 25,830 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 257 shares during the period. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF makes up about 0.8% of Condor Capital Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest holding. Condor Capital Management’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF were worth $6,276,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Hollencrest Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $55,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 59,157 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,374,000 after purchasing an additional 2,316 shares in the last quarter. Aviance Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF by 39.3% during the 4th quarter. Aviance Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,410 shares of the company’s stock worth $343,000 after purchasing an additional 398 shares in the last quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $19,184,451,010,000. Finally, Kaydan Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $531,000.
Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF Stock Performance
Shares of NYSEARCA RYT opened at $262.31 on Friday. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF has a 1 year low of $213.47 and a 1 year high of $283.21. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $265.01 and its 200 day moving average price is $256.54. The firm has a market cap of $2.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.16 and a beta of 1.18.
Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF Company Profile
The Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF (RYT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in information technology equity. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of S&P 500 technology companies. RYT was launched on Nov 1, 2006 and is managed by Invesco.
