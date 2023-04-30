Condor Capital Management Increases Stock Holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF)

Condor Capital Management raised its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Get Rating) by 1.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 54,018 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,025 shares during the period. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF accounts for about 1.4% of Condor Capital Management’s holdings, making the stock its 17th biggest position. Condor Capital Management’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $11,573,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ziegler Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 4.9% in the third quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC now owns 1,145 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $241,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares during the period. Pachira Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,288,000. Granite Investment Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 422.0% in the third quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,472 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $310,000 after acquiring an additional 1,190 shares during the period. Full Sail Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 34.0% in the third quarter. Full Sail Capital LLC now owns 3,874 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $815,000 after acquiring an additional 984 shares during the period. Finally, Essex Savings Bank boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 40.8% in the fourth quarter. Essex Savings Bank now owns 3,814 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $817,000 after acquiring an additional 1,106 shares during the period.

Get iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF alerts:

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Trading Up 0.7 %

IWF stock opened at $246.83 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $63.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.14 and a beta of 1.08. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $202.05 and a twelve month high of $258.84. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $237.05 and a 200-day simple moving average of $228.14.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Profile

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.