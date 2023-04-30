Condor Capital Management Has $2.99 Million Holdings in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW)

Condor Capital Management boosted its holdings in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW – Get Rating) by 1.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,578 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after buying an additional 219 shares during the quarter. Condor Capital Management’s holdings in Sherwin-Williams were worth $2,985,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Standard Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in Sherwin-Williams in the third quarter valued at about $26,000. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Sherwin-Williams during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. RFP Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sherwin-Williams during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Sherwin-Williams during the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sherwin-Williams during the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. 76.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently commented on SHW shares. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Sherwin-Williams from $231.00 to $253.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Sherwin-Williams from $300.00 to $275.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Sherwin-Williams from $260.00 to $235.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Sherwin-Williams from $285.00 to $267.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st. Finally, Loop Capital lifted their price objective on Sherwin-Williams from $260.00 to $285.00 in a research note on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $257.83.

Insider Activity

Sherwin-Williams Trading Up 2.1 %

In other news, SVP Bryan J. Young sold 2,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.76, for a total transaction of $607,090.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 7,955 shares in the company, valued at $1,756,145.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SHW stock opened at $237.54 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $61.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.15, a PEG ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 1.07. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $223.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $231.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.03, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 1.00. The Sherwin-Williams Company has a fifty-two week low of $195.24 and a fifty-two week high of $285.00.

Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.84 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $5.44 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.14 billion. Sherwin-Williams had a return on equity of 86.29% and a net margin of 9.41%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.61 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that The Sherwin-Williams Company will post 8.67 earnings per share for the current year.

Sherwin-Williams Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.605 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 18th. This represents a $2.42 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.02%. Sherwin-Williams’s dividend payout ratio is 29.69%.

Sherwin-Williams Company Profile

The Sherwin-Williams Co engages in the development, manufacture, distribution, and sale of paint and coatings. It operates through the following segments: America Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coating Group. The America Group segment manages the exclusive outlets for Sherwin-Williams branded paints, stains, supplies, equipment, and floor coverings.

Featured Stories

