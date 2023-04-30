Condor Capital Management Has $2.10 Million Position in Darling Ingredients Inc. (NYSE:DAR)

Condor Capital Management cut its position in shares of Darling Ingredients Inc. (NYSE:DAR – Get Rating) by 0.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 33,537 shares of the company’s stock after selling 266 shares during the quarter. Condor Capital Management’s holdings in Darling Ingredients were worth $2,099,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Darling Ingredients by 2.1% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,798,386 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,177,364,000 after buying an additional 369,517 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Darling Ingredients by 1.4% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,617,316 shares of the company’s stock worth $276,115,000 after buying an additional 61,858 shares in the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB grew its holdings in shares of Darling Ingredients by 2.8% during the third quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 3,789,264 shares of the company’s stock worth $250,660,000 after buying an additional 102,734 shares in the last quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc grew its holdings in shares of Darling Ingredients by 6.2% during the third quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 3,653,695 shares of the company’s stock worth $240,852,000 after buying an additional 213,915 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of Darling Ingredients by 33.0% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,318,315 shares of the company’s stock worth $153,356,000 after buying an additional 575,661 shares in the last quarter. 90.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Darling Ingredients alerts:

Darling Ingredients Stock Performance

NYSE:DAR opened at $59.57 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $9.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.24 and a beta of 1.24. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $59.31 and a 200 day simple moving average of $65.23. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. Darling Ingredients Inc. has a 1-year low of $51.77 and a 1-year high of $87.59.

Insider Buying and Selling

Darling Ingredients ( NYSE:DAR Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 27th. The company reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.28 by ($0.20). The firm had revenue of $1.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.80 billion. Darling Ingredients had a return on equity of 20.89% and a net margin of 11.29%. Research analysts anticipate that Darling Ingredients Inc. will post 5.5 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, EVP Patrick Mcnutt purchased 900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 15th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $54.07 per share, with a total value of $48,663.00. Following the acquisition, the executive vice president now owns 12,287 shares in the company, valued at approximately $664,358.09. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Charles L. Adair acquired 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 16th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $54.15 per share, with a total value of $27,075.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 36,551 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,979,236.65. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Patrick Mcnutt acquired 900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 15th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $54.07 per share, with a total value of $48,663.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the executive vice president now directly owns 12,287 shares in the company, valued at $664,358.09. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 2.62% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have weighed in on DAR shares. StockNews.com downgraded Darling Ingredients from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Darling Ingredients from $84.00 to $82.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on Darling Ingredients in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $80.00 price target for the company. Raymond James decreased their price target on Darling Ingredients from $100.00 to $95.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Darling Ingredients from $115.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Monday, April 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $91.58.

About Darling Ingredients

(Get Rating)

Darling Ingredients, Inc engages in the development and production of natural ingredients from edible and inedible bio-nutrients. It operates through the following segments: Feed Ingredients, Food Ingredients, and Fuel Ingredients. The Feed Ingredients segment includes ingredients business such as fats and proteins used cooking oil, trap grease and food residuals collection, the Rothsay ingredients, and the ingredients and specialty products.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Darling Ingredients Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Darling Ingredients and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.