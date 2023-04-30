Condor Capital Management Has $15.52 Million Stock Position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT)

Condor Capital Management lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT – Get Rating) by 3.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 86,309 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,126 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF accounts for 1.9% of Condor Capital Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Condor Capital Management owned 0.17% of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF worth $15,515,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. 1832 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the first quarter valued at $42,324,000. Assetmark Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 9.3% during the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,700,493 shares of the company’s stock worth $290,002,000 after acquiring an additional 144,685 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 626.4% during the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 138,932 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,693,000 after acquiring an additional 119,807 shares in the last quarter. Orgel Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 53.8% during the third quarter. Orgel Wealth Management LLC now owns 262,442 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,757,000 after acquiring an additional 91,790 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealthspire Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 1,440.0% during the third quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC now owns 75,431 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,864,000 after acquiring an additional 70,533 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VOT opened at $190.57 on Friday. Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $163.55 and a 1 year high of $209.16. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $191.07 and a 200 day simple moving average of $187.55. The firm has a market cap of $9.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.70 and a beta of 1.10.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of medium-size United States companies.

