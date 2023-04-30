Condor Capital Management Boosts Stock Holdings in Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG)

Condor Capital Management grew its holdings in Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG – Get Rating) by 1.4% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 29,113 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 393 shares during the period. Condor Capital Management’s holdings in Simon Property Group were worth $3,420,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in SPG. Cowa LLC purchased a new position in shares of Simon Property Group in the 1st quarter worth $107,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Simon Property Group by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 35,534,798 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,189,248,000 after buying an additional 1,886,532 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of Simon Property Group by 53.4% in the 3rd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,978,238 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $357,050,000 after buying an additional 1,385,651 shares in the last quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. grew its stake in shares of Simon Property Group by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 24,414,736 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,191,087,000 after buying an additional 1,135,612 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PGGM Investments purchased a new position in shares of Simon Property Group in the 3rd quarter worth $98,410,000. 83.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Simon Property Group Trading Up 2.5 %

Shares of SPG opened at $113.32 on Friday. Simon Property Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $86.02 and a 1-year high of $133.08. The company has a 50-day moving average of $112.63 and a 200 day moving average of $115.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.38, a PEG ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.99, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.97.

Simon Property Group Announces Dividend

Simon Property Group ( NYSE:SPG Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.14 by ($1.08). Simon Property Group had a net margin of 40.43% and a return on equity of 60.33%. The company had revenue of $1.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.29 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.09 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Simon Property Group, Inc. will post 12.04 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 10th were issued a $1.80 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 9th. This represents a $7.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.35%. Simon Property Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 110.43%.

Insider Activity

In other Simon Property Group news, Director Karen N. Horn purchased 551 shares of Simon Property Group stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 31st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $109.33 per share, for a total transaction of $60,240.83. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 34,079 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,725,857.07. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 8.50% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently issued reports on SPG. Mizuho lowered their target price on shares of Simon Property Group from $130.00 to $116.00 in a report on Monday, March 13th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Simon Property Group from $130.00 to $145.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of Simon Property Group from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Simon Property Group in a report on Tuesday, March 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $150.00 target price for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Simon Property Group from $115.00 to $130.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $131.42.

Simon Property Group Profile

Simon Property Group, Inc is a self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust, which engages in the ownership, development, and management of shopping, dining, entertainment, and mixed-used destinations, which consist primarily of malls, Premium Outlets, and The Mills. The company was founded by Fred Simon, Herbert Simon and Melvin Simon in 1993 and is headquartered in Indianapolis, IN.

