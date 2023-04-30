Condor Capital Management Boosts Stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG)

Condor Capital Management increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG – Get Rating) by 0.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 48,341 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 202 shares during the period. Condor Capital Management’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF were worth $4,049,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in EFG. Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Advisors Preferred LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF in the third quarter worth $34,000. Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF in the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Allworth Financial LP grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 201.6% in the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 573 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 383 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tsfg LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF in the fourth quarter worth $54,000.

Shares of EFG stock opened at $95.78 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $91.69 and a 200 day moving average price of $87.27. The company has a market cap of $11.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.69 and a beta of 0.87. iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $67.58 and a 12 month high of $85.81.

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

