Condor Capital Management Acquires 22,136 Shares of American Century Diversified Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TAXF)

Condor Capital Management grew its holdings in American Century Diversified Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TAXF – Get Rating) by 117.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 40,962 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 22,136 shares during the period. Condor Capital Management owned about 0.74% of American Century Diversified Municipal Bond ETF worth $2,004,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in shares of American Century Diversified Municipal Bond ETF in the second quarter worth $62,000. CWM LLC purchased a new position in American Century Diversified Municipal Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $69,000. MML Investors Services LLC purchased a new position in American Century Diversified Municipal Bond ETF during the third quarter valued at $202,000. Calton & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in American Century Diversified Municipal Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $214,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of American Century Diversified Municipal Bond ETF by 21.9% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,794 shares of the company’s stock valued at $247,000 after acquiring an additional 861 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of TAXF stock opened at $50.15 on Friday. American Century Diversified Municipal Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $47.11 and a 12-month high of $51.18. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $49.88 and its 200-day moving average price is $49.43.

The American Century Diversified Municipal Bond ETF (TAXF) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is an actively managed portfolio of US municipal bonds. The fund seeks current income that is exempt from federal taxes. TAXF was launched on Sep 10, 2018 and is managed by American Century Investments.

