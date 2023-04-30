Compound (COMP) Hits Market Cap of $313.36 Million

Compound (COMP) traded up 3% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on April 29th. Compound has a total market capitalization of $313.36 million and $14.31 million worth of Compound was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Compound has traded 6.3% higher against the US dollar. One Compound token can now be purchased for $42.06 or 0.00144315 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Decred (DCR) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.73 or 0.00064274 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.39 or 0.00032215 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.69 or 0.00040114 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0452 or 0.00000155 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00003403 BTC.

BlueArk (BRK) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC.

EverGrow Coin (EGC) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000521 BTC.

Secret (SIE) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0064 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Navcoin (NAV) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0562 or 0.00000193 BTC.

About Compound

Compound (CRYPTO:COMP) is a PoW/PoS token that uses the

X11

hashing algorithm. It launched on September 30th, 2017. Compound’s total supply is 10,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 7,451,052 tokens. Compound’s official Twitter account is @compoundfinance and its Facebook page is accessible here. Compound’s official message board is medium.com/compound-finance. Compound’s official website is compound.finance/governance/comp.

According to CryptoCompare, “Compound (COMP) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Compound has a current supply of 10,000,000 with 7,451,051.35109992 in circulation. The last known price of Compound is 41.30881436 USD and is up 1.54 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 346 active market(s) with $13,266,377.97 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://compound.finance/governance/comp.”

Buying and Selling Compound

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Compound directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Compound should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Compound using one of the exchanges listed above.

