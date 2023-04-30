Compound (COMP) Achieves Market Capitalization of $314.29 Million

Compound (COMP) traded up 0.8% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on April 30th. Over the last week, Compound has traded 8% higher against the dollar. Compound has a market cap of $314.29 million and $12.48 million worth of Compound was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Compound token can now be bought for approximately $42.18 or 0.00142251 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Compound Profile

COMP is a PoW/PoS token that uses the

X11

hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 30th, 2017. Compound’s total supply is 10,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 7,451,073 tokens. The official message board for Compound is medium.com/compound-finance. Compound’s official Twitter account is @compoundfinance and its Facebook page is accessible here. Compound’s official website is compound.finance/governance/comp.

According to CryptoCompare, “Compound (COMP) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Compound has a current supply of 10,000,000 with 7,451,052.09217738 in circulation. The last known price of Compound is 42.11838863 USD and is up 1.99 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 346 active market(s) with $14,760,008.37 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://compound.finance/governance/comp.”

Buying and Selling Compound

