Compass Financial Group INC SD Invests $216,000 in Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL)

Compass Financial Group INC SD purchased a new stake in Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 3,079 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $216,000.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Stillwater Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Xcel Energy by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Stillwater Investment Management LLC now owns 17,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,241,000 after buying an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. W.H. Cornerstone Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Xcel Energy by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. W.H. Cornerstone Investments Inc. now owns 3,580 shares of the company’s stock worth $255,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. boosted its position in shares of Xcel Energy by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 19,660 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,418,000 after acquiring an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC increased its stake in Xcel Energy by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC now owns 4,762 shares of the company’s stock valued at $334,000 after acquiring an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quent Capital LLC raised its position in Xcel Energy by 25.1% during the fourth quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 828 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. 77.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Xcel Energy alerts:

Xcel Energy Stock Down 0.5 %

NASDAQ:XEL opened at $69.91 on Friday. Xcel Energy Inc. has a one year low of $56.89 and a one year high of $77.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The company has a market cap of $38.47 billion, a PE ratio of 21.64, a P/E/G ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 0.42. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $68.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is $68.60.

Xcel Energy Increases Dividend

Xcel Energy ( NASDAQ:XEL Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $4.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.76 billion. Xcel Energy had a net margin of 11.34% and a return on equity of 10.85%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.70 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Xcel Energy Inc. will post 3.37 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 20th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th were issued a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 14th. This is an increase from Xcel Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.98%. Xcel Energy’s payout ratio is presently 64.40%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on XEL shares. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on Xcel Energy from $74.00 to $73.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Xcel Energy from $73.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Xcel Energy from $62.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Xcel Energy from $76.00 to $73.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 27th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Xcel Energy in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $71.50.

Insider Buying and Selling at Xcel Energy

In other Xcel Energy news, SVP Frank P. Prager sold 737 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total transaction of $47,905.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 29,340 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,907,100. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Xcel Energy Profile

(Get Rating)

Xcel Energy, Inc operates as a holding company engaged in the generation, purchase, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity. It operates through the following three segments: Regulated Electric Utility, Regulated Natural Gas Utility and All Others. The Regulated Electric Utility segment generates, transmits, and distributes electricity primarily in Minnesota, Wisconsin, Michigan, North Dakota, South Dakota, Colorado, Texas, and New Mexico.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Xcel Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xcel Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.