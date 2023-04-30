Community West Bancshares (CWBC) To Go Ex-Dividend on May 11th

Community West Bancshares (NASDAQ:CWBC – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, April 28th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 12th will be paid a dividend of 0.08 per share by the financial services provider on Wednesday, May 31st. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 11th.

Community West Bancshares has increased its dividend payment by an average of 11.1% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 3 consecutive years. Community West Bancshares has a payout ratio of 26.4% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Community West Bancshares to earn $1.21 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.32 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 26.4%.

Community West Bancshares Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ CWBC opened at $12.36 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.40 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $109.26 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.13 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. Community West Bancshares has a 52 week low of $11.92 and a 52 week high of $15.23.

Insider Activity at Community West Bancshares

Community West Bancshares ( NASDAQ:CWBC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.01. Community West Bancshares had a net margin of 25.32% and a return on equity of 12.38%. The firm had revenue of $12.91 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.20 million. On average, equities analysts predict that Community West Bancshares will post 1.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director John D. Illgen sold 2,787 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.72, for a total value of $41,024.64. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 27,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $397,440. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 22.17% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Community West Bancshares

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CWBC. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Community West Bancshares by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 152,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,283,000 after acquiring an additional 1,637 shares during the last quarter. First Manhattan Co. increased its position in shares of Community West Bancshares by 4.6% during the first quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 42,757 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $599,000 after acquiring an additional 1,869 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Community West Bancshares by 5.2% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 31,264 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $437,000 after acquiring an additional 1,556 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Community West Bancshares by 44.9% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 17,252 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $247,000 after acquiring an additional 5,343 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Community West Bancshares during the fourth quarter valued at about $237,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 27.47% of the company’s stock.

About Community West Bancshares

Community West Bancshares is a bank holding company for Community West Bank, which engages in the provision of financial products and services. Its products and services include checking accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts and fixed rates, fixed maturity certificates of deposits, cash management products, and lending products.

