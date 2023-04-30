Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM) Issues Earnings Results

Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM – Get Rating) released its earnings results on Thursday. The textile maker reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by ($0.14), Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $820.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $799.71 million. Columbia Sportswear had a return on equity of 17.38% and a net margin of 8.25%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.03 earnings per share. Columbia Sportswear updated its FY23 guidance to $5.15-5.55 EPS and its FY 2023 guidance to $5.15-$5.40 EPS.

Columbia Sportswear Stock Down 4.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ:COLM opened at $83.54 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $87.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $86.21. Columbia Sportswear has a 12-month low of $65.02 and a 12-month high of $98.32. The company has a market cap of $5.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 0.95.

Get Columbia Sportswear alerts:

Columbia Sportswear Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.44%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 17th. Columbia Sportswear’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 25.70%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Institutional Trading of Columbia Sportswear

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on COLM shares. Piper Sandler cut their target price on Columbia Sportswear from $92.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Friday. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Columbia Sportswear from $92.00 to $97.00 in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Citigroup increased their price objective on Columbia Sportswear from $80.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 6th. Bank of America increased their price objective on Columbia Sportswear from $65.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Sunday, February 5th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Columbia Sportswear in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Columbia Sportswear presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $88.13.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Columbia Sportswear by 1,243.3% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,859,552 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $338,020,000 after acquiring an additional 3,572,227 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Columbia Sportswear by 38.4% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,717,178 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $150,390,000 after acquiring an additional 476,394 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Columbia Sportswear in the fourth quarter worth $26,487,000. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Columbia Sportswear by 52.9% in the first quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 730,724 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $66,152,000 after acquiring an additional 252,733 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Columbia Sportswear by 5,134.0% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 250,131 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $17,905,000 after purchasing an additional 245,352 shares in the last quarter. 48.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Columbia Sportswear

(Get Rating)

Columbia Sportswear Co engages in designing, sourcing, marketing, and distributing outdoor and active lifestyle apparel, footwear, accessories, and equipment. It operates through the following geographical segments: the United States, Latin America and Asia Pacific, Europe, Middle East, and Africa, and Canada.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Columbia Sportswear Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Columbia Sportswear and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.