Coloplast A/S (OTCMKTS:CLPBF) Short Interest Up 45.8% in April

Coloplast A/S (OTCMKTS:CLPBF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 464,800 shares, a growth of 45.8% from the March 31st total of 318,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2,324.0 days.

Coloplast A/S Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:CLPBF opened at $143.75 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $124.32 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $119.18. Coloplast A/S has a 12-month low of $95.75 and a 12-month high of $143.75.

Get Coloplast A/S alerts:

Coloplast A/S Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Featured Stories

Coloplast A/S develops, manufactures, and markets medical products. It operates through the following segments: Chronic Care, Interventional Urology and Wound & Skin Care. The Chronic Care segment covers the sale of ostomy care products and continence care products. The Interventional Urology segment covers the sale of urological products, including disposable products.

Receive News & Ratings for Coloplast A/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coloplast A/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.