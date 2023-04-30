CMS Energy (NYSE:CMS) Releases FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

CMS Energy (NYSE:CMS – Get Rating) updated its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $3.06-$3.12 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.10. The company issued revenue guidance of -. CMS Energy also updated its FY23 guidance to $3.06-3.12 EPS.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on CMS Energy in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a sell rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on CMS Energy from $74.00 to $73.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on CMS Energy from $59.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Bank of America upgraded CMS Energy from a neutral rating to a buy rating and cut their price target for the stock from $68.00 to $66.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 8th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded CMS Energy from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, CMS Energy presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $68.11.

Get CMS Energy alerts:

CMS Energy Stock Down 0.4 %

CMS stock traded down $0.24 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $62.26. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,377,863 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,959,118. The company has a market cap of $18.16 billion, a PE ratio of 26.72, a P/E/G ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.36. CMS Energy has a 12 month low of $52.41 and a 12 month high of $71.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.01. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $60.75 and its 200-day moving average is $60.71.

CMS Energy Announces Dividend

CMS Energy ( NYSE:CMS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The utilities provider reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $2.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.32 billion. CMS Energy had a return on equity of 9.66% and a net margin of 8.09%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.20 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that CMS Energy will post 3.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.4875 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 4th. This represents a $1.95 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.13%. CMS Energy’s payout ratio is 83.69%.

Insider Activity

In other news, SVP Brian F. Rich sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.72, for a total transaction of $246,880.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 91,927 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,673,734.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, SVP Brian F. Rich sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.72, for a total transaction of $246,880.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 91,927 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,673,734.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Shaun M. Johnson sold 814 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.74, for a total value of $50,256.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 57,304 shares in the company, valued at $3,537,948.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 7,314 shares of company stock valued at $447,136 in the last ninety days. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On CMS Energy

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Blair William & Co. IL increased its stake in CMS Energy by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 6,561 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $459,000 after buying an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. Kinneret Advisory LLC increased its stake in CMS Energy by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Kinneret Advisory LLC now owns 7,756 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $542,000 after buying an additional 174 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in CMS Energy by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 72,904 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,246,000 after buying an additional 274 shares in the last quarter. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC increased its stake in CMS Energy by 6.9% in the 3rd quarter. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC now owns 4,685 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $273,000 after buying an additional 301 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd increased its stake in CMS Energy by 38.2% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,157 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $81,000 after buying an additional 320 shares in the last quarter. 92.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CMS Energy Company Profile

(Get Rating)

CMS Energy Corp. engages in the provision of electric and natural gas activities. It operates through the following business segments: Electric Utility, Gas Utility, and NorthStar Clean Energy. The Electric Utility segment focuses on generation, purchase, distribution, and sale of electricity. The Gas Utility segment includes purchase, transmission, storage, distribution, and sale of natural gas.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for CMS Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CMS Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.