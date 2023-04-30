Clinuvel Pharmaceuticals Limited (OTCMKTS:CLVLY) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Clinuvel Pharmaceuticals Limited (OTCMKTS:CLVLY – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,500 shares, a drop of 31.8% from the March 31st total of 2,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.9 days.

Clinuvel Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

Clinuvel Pharmaceuticals stock remained flat at $13.25 during trading hours on Friday. 10 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,498. Clinuvel Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $9.17 and a twelve month high of $19.98. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.36 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.15.

Get Clinuvel Pharmaceuticals alerts:

About Clinuvel Pharmaceuticals

(Get Rating)

Recommended Stories

Clinuvel Pharmaceuticals Ltd. operates as a biopharmaceutical company. The firm engages in the development of SCENESSE, its proprietary photoprotective drug. It also offers drugs for the treatment of various skin disorders. The company was founded by Robert Thomas Dorr on December 14, 1999 and is headquartered in Melbourne, Australia.

Receive News & Ratings for Clinuvel Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clinuvel Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.