CK Hutchison Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:CKHUY) Short Interest Up 96.8% in April

CK Hutchison Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:CKHUY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 315,600 shares, an increase of 96.8% from the March 31st total of 160,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 251,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.3 days.
CK Hutchison Stock Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS CKHUY traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $6.67. 75,175 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 171,045. CK Hutchison has a 1 year low of $4.81 and a 1 year high of $7.15. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.22 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.93.
CK Hutchison Company Profile
