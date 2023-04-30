City Developments Limited (CDEVY) To Go Ex-Dividend on May 2nd

City Developments Limited (OTCMKTS:CDEVY – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Friday, April 28th, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 3rd will be given a dividend of 0.0452 per share on Friday, June 2nd. This represents a yield of 5.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 2nd.

Shares of City Developments stock opened at $5.15 on Friday. City Developments has a 12-month low of $5.01 and a 12-month high of $6.79. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $5.49 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.73.

Several research firms recently weighed in on CDEVY. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of City Developments from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. HSBC cut shares of City Developments from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 6th.

City Developments Ltd. is an investment holding company, which engages in the property development and ownership. It operates through the following segments: Property Development, Hotel Operations, Investment Properties, and Others. The Property Development segment develops and purchases properties for sale.

