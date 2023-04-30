City Developments Limited (CDEVY) To Go Ex-Dividend on May 2nd

Posted by on Apr 30th, 2023

City Developments Limited (OTCMKTS:CDEVYGet Rating) announced a dividend on Friday, April 28th, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 3rd will be given a dividend of 0.0452 per share on Friday, June 2nd. This represents a yield of 5.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 2nd.

City Developments Price Performance

Shares of City Developments stock opened at $5.15 on Friday. City Developments has a 12-month low of $5.01 and a 12-month high of $6.79. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $5.49 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.73.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently weighed in on CDEVY. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of City Developments from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. HSBC cut shares of City Developments from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 6th.

About City Developments

(Get Rating)

City Developments Ltd. is an investment holding company, which engages in the property development and ownership. It operates through the following segments: Property Development, Hotel Operations, Investment Properties, and Others. The Property Development segment develops and purchases properties for sale.

Recommended Stories

Dividend History for City Developments (OTCMKTS:CDEVY)

Receive News & Ratings for City Developments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for City Developments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.