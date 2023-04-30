Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (CFG) To Go Ex-Dividend on May 2nd

Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, April 19th, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 3rd will be given a dividend of 0.42 per share by the bank on Wednesday, May 17th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.43%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 2nd.

Citizens Financial Group has raised its dividend by an average of 6.0% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years. Citizens Financial Group has a payout ratio of 36.7% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Citizens Financial Group to earn $4.62 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.68 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 36.4%.

Get Citizens Financial Group alerts:

Citizens Financial Group Trading Up 2.8 %

CFG stock opened at $30.94 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.93. Citizens Financial Group has a 1-year low of $27.90 and a 1-year high of $44.82. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $33.24 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $38.01. The company has a market capitalization of $14.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.46, a PEG ratio of 0.22 and a beta of 1.32.

Insider Transactions at Citizens Financial Group

Citizens Financial Group ( NYSE:CFG Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 19th. The bank reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.11 by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $2.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.14 billion. Citizens Financial Group had a return on equity of 11.12% and a net margin of 21.12%. Citizens Financial Group’s quarterly revenue was up 29.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.07 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Citizens Financial Group will post 4.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Kevin Cummings sold 90,689 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.00, for a total transaction of $3,899,627.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 455,789 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,598,927. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Kevin Cummings sold 90,689 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.00, for a total value of $3,899,627.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 455,789 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,598,927. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Shivan S. Subramaniam acquired 3,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 21st. The shares were bought at an average price of $28.79 per share, with a total value of $95,007.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 66,263 shares in the company, valued at $1,907,711.77. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Citizens Financial Group

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of CFG. Natixis increased its holdings in Citizens Financial Group by 12.3% during the 4th quarter. Natixis now owns 35,936 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,415,000 after purchasing an additional 3,932 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its position in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 19.9% during the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 13,858 shares of the bank’s stock worth $546,000 after buying an additional 2,302 shares in the last quarter. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Citizens Financial Group during the fourth quarter valued at $815,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 874,377 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $34,424,000 after acquiring an additional 19,638 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Middle East FZE purchased a new stake in Citizens Financial Group in the fourth quarter worth about $785,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.96% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Wedbush cut Citizens Financial Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $45.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on Citizens Financial Group from $44.00 to $35.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $45.50 to $37.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $49.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 30th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $44.00 to $42.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $43.78.

Citizens Financial Group declared that its board has approved a stock repurchase plan on Friday, February 17th that authorizes the company to buyback $1.15 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the bank to reacquire up to 5.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are generally a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

About Citizens Financial Group

(Get Rating)

Citizens Financial Group, Inc engages in the provision of commercial banking services. It operates through the Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking segments. The Consumer Banking segment includes deposit products, mortgage and home equity lending, student loans, auto financing, credit cards, business loans, and wealth management and investment services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Citizens Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Citizens Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.