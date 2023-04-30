Citizens Community Bancorp (NASDAQ:CZWI) Downgraded by Hovde Group to Market Perform

Hovde Group cut shares of Citizens Community Bancorp (NASDAQ:CZWI – Get Rating) from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report released on Wednesday morning, Marketbeat reports. Hovde Group currently has $11.50 target price on the bank’s stock.
Separately, Citigroup downgraded shares of Citizens Community Bancorp from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note on Wednesday.
NASDAQ CZWI opened at $10.08 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.01. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $11.18 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.18. Citizens Community Bancorp has a 52-week low of $9.55 and a 52-week high of $14.55. The company has a market cap of $105.67 million, a PE ratio of 6.34 and a beta of 0.90.
Citizens Community Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Citizens Community Federal Bank. It provides commercial, agricultural and consumer banking services. The company was founded in 2004 and is headquartered in Eau Claire, WI.
