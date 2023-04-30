Citizens Community Bancorp (NASDAQ:CZWI) Downgraded by Hovde Group to Market Perform

Hovde Group cut shares of Citizens Community Bancorp (NASDAQ:CZWI – Get Rating) from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report released on Wednesday morning, Marketbeat reports. Hovde Group currently has $11.50 target price on the bank’s stock.

Separately, Citigroup downgraded shares of Citizens Community Bancorp from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note on Wednesday.

Citizens Community Bancorp Price Performance

NASDAQ CZWI opened at $10.08 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.01. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $11.18 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.18. Citizens Community Bancorp has a 52-week low of $9.55 and a 52-week high of $14.55. The company has a market cap of $105.67 million, a PE ratio of 6.34 and a beta of 0.90.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Citizens Community Bancorp

Citizens Community Bancorp Company Profile

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Prelude Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Citizens Community Bancorp by 43.3% in the first quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC now owns 85,750 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,296,000 after acquiring an additional 25,907 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Citizens Community Bancorp by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 63,621 shares of the bank’s stock worth $765,000 after buying an additional 2,267 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Citizens Community Bancorp by 5.0% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 42,816 shares of the bank’s stock worth $647,000 after buying an additional 2,050 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Citizens Community Bancorp by 30.9% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 33,455 shares of the bank’s stock worth $504,000 after buying an additional 7,901 shares during the period. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new position in shares of Citizens Community Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth $474,000. 55.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Citizens Community Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Citizens Community Federal Bank. It provides commercial, agricultural and consumer banking services. The company was founded in 2004 and is headquartered in Eau Claire, WI.

