Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) Shares Purchased by Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC

Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC increased its position in shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Rating) by 13.1% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 56,873 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,580 shares during the quarter. Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $2,709,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vigilant Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 12,294 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $586,000 after purchasing an additional 207 shares during the last quarter. Howland Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Howland Capital Management LLC now owns 14,824 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $706,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares during the last quarter. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp grew its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp now owns 5,976 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $285,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. Dearborn Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 0.5% during the third quarter. Dearborn Partners LLC now owns 46,849 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $1,874,000 after purchasing an additional 212 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Proffitt & Goodson Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. now owns 21,380 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $1,019,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.10% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have issued reports on CSCO. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Cisco Systems from $49.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Loop Capital increased their target price on shares of Cisco Systems from $65.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Cisco Systems in a research note on Monday, March 6th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Cisco Systems from $54.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Cisco Systems from $67.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $56.38.

Cisco Systems Price Performance

Shares of CSCO stock traded up $0.69 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $47.25. 19,664,960 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 17,544,448. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $49.57 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $47.84. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 1-year low of $38.60 and a 1-year high of $52.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 1.30. The firm has a market cap of $193.53 billion, a PE ratio of 17.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.00.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The network equipment provider reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.12. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 21.26% and a return on equity of 31.19%. The company had revenue of $13.59 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.41 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.77 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cisco Systems Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 26th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 5th were paid a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.30%. This is a boost from Cisco Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 4th. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 57.14%.

Insider Transactions at Cisco Systems

In other news, CEO Charles Robbins sold 20,117 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.08, for a total transaction of $987,342.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 798,970 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,213,447.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CEO Charles Robbins sold 20,117 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.08, for a total transaction of $987,342.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 798,970 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,213,447.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Deborah L. Stahlkopf sold 23,701 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.90, for a total transaction of $1,206,380.90. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 184,853 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,409,017.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 47,568 shares of company stock valued at $2,376,624 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Cisco Systems Profile

(Get Rating)

Cisco Systems, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of Internet Protocol-based networking products and services related to the communications and information technology industry. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: the Americas, EMEA, and APJC. Its products include the following categories: Switches, Routers, Wireless, Network Management Interfaces and Modules, Optical Networking, Access Points, Outdoor and Industrial Access Points, Next-Generation Firewalls, Advanced Malware Protection, VPN Security Clients, Email, and Web Security.

