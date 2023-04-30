Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG) Price Target Increased to $2,200.00 by Analysts at Credit Suisse Group

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG – Get Rating) had its price objective raised by Credit Suisse Group from $2,050.00 to $2,200.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the restaurant operator’s stock.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Raymond James upped their price target on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,750.00 to $1,900.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,900.00 to $1,850.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Stephens reissued an overweight rating and set a $1,760.00 price target on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,713.00 to $1,657.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 13th. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,550.00 to $1,885.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Wednesday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $2,021.37.

Shares of NYSE CMG opened at $2,067.62 on Wednesday. Chipotle Mexican Grill has a 12 month low of $1,196.28 and a 12 month high of $2,071.00. The company has a market cap of $57.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.93, a P/E/G ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.32. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $1,660.54 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1,567.73.

Chipotle Mexican Grill ( NYSE:CMG Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The restaurant operator reported $10.50 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $8.89 by $1.61. The business had revenue of $2.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.34 billion. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a return on equity of 45.01% and a net margin of 11.49%. Chipotle Mexican Grill’s revenue was up 18.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $5.70 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Chipotle Mexican Grill will post 43.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Chipotle Mexican Grill news, CEO Brian R. Niccol sold 2,193 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,633.11, for a total value of $3,581,410.23. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 23,347 shares in the company, valued at approximately $38,128,219.17. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Brian R. Niccol sold 991 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,537.37, for a total transaction of $1,523,533.67. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 23,347 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,892,977.39. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Brian R. Niccol sold 2,193 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,633.11, for a total value of $3,581,410.23. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 23,347 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $38,128,219.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 12,724 shares of company stock worth $21,674,555 in the last 90 days. 1.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,620,725 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $3,938,320,000 after buying an additional 114,699 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 1.2% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,966,428 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $2,955,068,000 after purchasing an additional 23,107 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 0.5% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,058,549 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,590,745,000 after purchasing an additional 5,450 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 555,959 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $769,954,000 after acquiring an additional 14,505 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC boosted its position in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 0.7% during the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 542,847 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $815,769,000 after purchasing an additional 3,709 shares during the last quarter. 93.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc engages in the development and operation of classically-cooked, real food with wholesome ingredients without artificial colors, flavors or preservatives. It offers a focused menu of burritos, tacos, burrito bowls, and salads prepared using classic cooking methods. The company was founded by Steve Ells in 1993 and is headquartered in Newport Beach, CA.

