Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG) Given New $1,885.00 Price Target at Barclays

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG – Get Rating) had its price target upped by Barclays from $1,550.00 to $1,885.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Barclays currently has an equal weight rating on the restaurant operator’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,986.00 to $2,084.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,800.00 to $2,050.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Argus lifted their price objective on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,800.00 to $1,900.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,900.00 to $2,000.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 28th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $2,021.37.

NYSE CMG opened at $2,067.62 on Wednesday. Chipotle Mexican Grill has a 12 month low of $1,196.28 and a 12 month high of $2,071.00. The stock has a market cap of $57.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.93, a PEG ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.32. The company’s 50 day moving average is $1,660.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1,567.73.

Chipotle Mexican Grill ( NYSE:CMG Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The restaurant operator reported $10.50 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.89 by $1.61. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a net margin of 11.49% and a return on equity of 45.01%. The company had revenue of $2.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.34 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $5.70 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 18.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Chipotle Mexican Grill will post 43.26 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CMO Christopher W. Brandt sold 1,013 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,795.00, for a total transaction of $1,818,335.00. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 8,125 shares in the company, valued at $14,584,375. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Brian R. Niccol sold 5,636 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,646.82, for a total value of $9,281,477.52. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 23,347 shares in the company, valued at $38,448,306.54. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CMO Christopher W. Brandt sold 1,013 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,795.00, for a total transaction of $1,818,335.00. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 8,125 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,584,375. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 12,724 shares of company stock worth $21,674,555 over the last 90 days. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CMG. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 79.5% during the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 948 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,500,000 after purchasing an additional 420 shares during the period. Cibc World Market Inc. grew its stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 15.5% in the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 171 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $271,000 after acquiring an additional 23 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 7.3% in the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 3,032 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $4,796,000 after acquiring an additional 205 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 6.1% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 777 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,229,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the period. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 38.9% in the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 218 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $345,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.26% of the company’s stock.

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc engages in the development and operation of classically-cooked, real food with wholesome ingredients without artificial colors, flavors or preservatives. It offers a focused menu of burritos, tacos, burrito bowls, and salads prepared using classic cooking methods. The company was founded by Steve Ells in 1993 and is headquartered in Newport Beach, CA.

