China Resources Power Holdings Company Limited (OTCMKTS:CRPJY) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

China Resources Power Holdings Company Limited (OTCMKTS:CRPJY – Get Rating) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decrease of 50.0% from the March 31st total of 200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.0 days.

China Resources Power Stock Performance

China Resources Power stock remained flat at $32.31 during midday trading on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $31.78 and a 200-day moving average of $29.24. China Resources Power has a 12 month low of $22.46 and a 12 month high of $33.70.

About China Resources Power

China Resources Power Holdings Company Limited, an investment holding company, invests in, develops, operates, and manages power plants and coal mines in the People's Republic of China. The company operates in two segments, Thermal Power and Renewable Energy. It operates and manages coal- and gas-fired power plants, wind farms, photovoltaic power plants, hydro-electric power plants, and other clean and renewable energy projects.

