China Resources Power Holdings Company Limited (OTCMKTS:CRPJY) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

China Resources Power Holdings Company Limited (OTCMKTS:CRPJY – Get Rating) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decrease of 50.0% from the March 31st total of 200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.0 days.
China Resources Power Stock Performance
China Resources Power stock remained flat at $32.31 during midday trading on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $31.78 and a 200-day moving average of $29.24. China Resources Power has a 12 month low of $22.46 and a 12 month high of $33.70.
About China Resources Power
