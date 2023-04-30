China Construction Bank Co. (OTCMKTS:CICHY) Short Interest Up 101.4% in April

China Construction Bank Co. (OTCMKTS:CICHY – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 28,000 shares, a growth of 101.4% from the March 31st total of 13,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 68,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days.
China Construction Bank Stock Up 0.1 %
OTCMKTS:CICHY traded up $0.01 on Friday, reaching $13.27. 20,207 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 90,872. China Construction Bank has a 12 month low of $10.31 and a 12 month high of $15.09. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.35.
China Construction Bank Company Profile
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on China Construction Bank (CICHY)
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 4/24 – 4/28
- How to Invest in the Top Grocery Stocks for This Year
- Array Technologies Brings Solar Flare To 2023 Earnings Forecast
- Best Bank Stocks to Invest in Ahead of Rising Interest Rates
- How to Invest in Farmland: 7 Simple Ways
Receive News & Ratings for China Construction Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for China Construction Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.