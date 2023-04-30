Chevron (NYSE:CVX) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.14 EPS

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings data on Friday. The oil and gas company reported $3.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.41 by $0.14, RTT News reports. The business had revenue of $50.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $49.49 billion. Chevron had a return on equity of 23.52% and a net margin of 14.40%. The company’s revenue was down 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $3.36 EPS.

Chevron Price Performance

NYSE CVX opened at $168.58 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.23. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $163.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $171.72. The firm has a market cap of $319.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.16. Chevron has a fifty-two week low of $132.54 and a fifty-two week high of $189.68.

Chevron Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 19th will be issued a dividend of $1.51 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 18th. This represents a $6.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.58%. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 33.04%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently commented on CVX. Barclays raised their target price on Chevron from $196.00 to $212.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Mizuho reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $206.00 target price on shares of Chevron in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th. UBS Group began coverage on Chevron in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $212.00 target price for the company. Bank of America cut Chevron from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $190.00 to $191.00 in a research report on Friday, January 6th. Finally, Truist Financial increased their price objective on Chevron from $179.00 to $193.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 11th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $193.50.

Chevron declared that its board has authorized a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, January 25th that authorizes the company to buyback $75.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the oil and gas company to repurchase up to 21.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are usually an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Insider Transactions at Chevron

In other news, VP Rhonda J. Morris sold 19,666 shares of Chevron stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total value of $3,343,220.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 3,967 shares in the company, valued at $674,390. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Chevron

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P grew its position in Chevron by 85.1% during the first quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P now owns 159,115 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $25,908,000 after buying an additional 73,141 shares in the last quarter. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC grew its position in Chevron by 25.2% during the first quarter. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC now owns 7,335 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,155,000 after buying an additional 1,476 shares in the last quarter. GQG Partners LLC grew its position in Chevron by 4.7% during the first quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 40,538 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $6,598,000 after buying an additional 1,813 shares in the last quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC grew its position in Chevron by 43.5% during the first quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC now owns 5,837 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $950,000 after buying an additional 1,770 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in Chevron by 13.8% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,068,600 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $336,830,000 after buying an additional 250,840 shares in the last quarter. 69.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Chevron Company Profile

Chevron Corp. engages in the provision of administrative, financial management, and technology support for energy and chemical operations. It operates through the Upstream and Downstream segments. The Upstream segment consists of the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas, the liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas, the transporting of crude oil by major international oil export pipelines, the processing, transporting, storage, and marketing of natural gas, and a gas-to-liquids plant.

Featured Stories

