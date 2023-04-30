Check Point Software Technologies (CHKP) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Monday

Check Point Software Technologies (NASDAQ:CHKP – Get Rating) will be releasing its earnings data before the market opens on Monday, May 1st. Analysts expect Check Point Software Technologies to post earnings of $1.49 per share for the quarter. Individual interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Check Point Software Technologies (NASDAQ:CHKP – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 13th. The technology company reported $2.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.36 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $638.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $636.24 million. Check Point Software Technologies had a net margin of 34.20% and a return on equity of 27.22%. Check Point Software Technologies’s revenue was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.02 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Check Point Software Technologies to post $7 EPS for the current fiscal year and $8 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Check Point Software Technologies alerts:

Check Point Software Technologies Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of CHKP stock opened at $127.36 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $15.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.12, a PEG ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.69. The company’s 50 day moving average is $128.32 and its 200 day moving average is $127.38. Check Point Software Technologies has a 52-week low of $107.54 and a 52-week high of $135.93.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Check Point Software Technologies

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CHKP. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Check Point Software Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at $80,456,000. Legal & General Group Plc increased its position in Check Point Software Technologies by 9.7% in the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,236,028 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $282,097,000 after acquiring an additional 197,179 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in Check Point Software Technologies by 1,049.5% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 147,132 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $18,562,000 after acquiring an additional 134,332 shares during the period. Amundi increased its position in Check Point Software Technologies by 40.7% during the 4th quarter. Amundi now owns 303,142 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $37,868,000 after purchasing an additional 87,705 shares during the period. Finally, United Capital Financial Advisers LLC increased its position in Check Point Software Technologies by 92.8% during the 4th quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 159,660 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $20,143,000 after purchasing an additional 76,837 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.76% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on CHKP shares. OTR Global upgraded shares of Check Point Software Technologies from a “mixed” rating to a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group lowered shares of Check Point Software Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $125.00 to $120.00 in a report on Thursday, February 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Check Point Software Technologies in a report on Tuesday, February 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $148.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Check Point Software Technologies from $125.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 5th. Finally, William Blair restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Check Point Software Technologies in a research report on Monday, February 13th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $137.19.

About Check Point Software Technologies

(Get Rating)

Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. is engaged in the development and marketing of software and hardware solutions for information technology security. Its products include Quantum, CloudGuard, Harmony, and Infinity-Vision. The company was founded by Gil Shwed, Marius Nacht, and Shlomo Kramer in July 1993 and is headquartered in Tel Aviv, Israel.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Check Point Software Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Check Point Software Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.