Check Point Software Technologies (CHKP) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Monday

Check Point Software Technologies (NASDAQ:CHKP – Get Rating) will be releasing its earnings data before the market opens on Monday, May 1st. Analysts expect Check Point Software Technologies to post earnings of $1.49 per share for the quarter. Individual interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.
Check Point Software Technologies (NASDAQ:CHKP – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 13th. The technology company reported $2.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.36 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $638.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $636.24 million. Check Point Software Technologies had a net margin of 34.20% and a return on equity of 27.22%. Check Point Software Technologies’s revenue was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.02 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Check Point Software Technologies to post $7 EPS for the current fiscal year and $8 EPS for the next fiscal year.
Check Point Software Technologies Stock Down 0.6 %
Shares of CHKP stock opened at $127.36 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $15.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.12, a PEG ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.69. The company’s 50 day moving average is $128.32 and its 200 day moving average is $127.38. Check Point Software Technologies has a 52-week low of $107.54 and a 52-week high of $135.93.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Check Point Software Technologies
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Several equities research analysts have weighed in on CHKP shares. OTR Global upgraded shares of Check Point Software Technologies from a “mixed” rating to a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group lowered shares of Check Point Software Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $125.00 to $120.00 in a report on Thursday, February 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Check Point Software Technologies in a report on Tuesday, February 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $148.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Check Point Software Technologies from $125.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 5th. Finally, William Blair restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Check Point Software Technologies in a research report on Monday, February 13th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $137.19.
About Check Point Software Technologies
Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. is engaged in the development and marketing of software and hardware solutions for information technology security. Its products include Quantum, CloudGuard, Harmony, and Infinity-Vision. The company was founded by Gil Shwed, Marius Nacht, and Shlomo Kramer in July 1993 and is headquartered in Tel Aviv, Israel.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Check Point Software Technologies (CHKP)
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 4/24 – 4/28
- How to Invest in the Top Grocery Stocks for This Year
- Array Technologies Brings Solar Flare To 2023 Earnings Forecast
- Best Bank Stocks to Invest in Ahead of Rising Interest Rates
- How to Invest in Farmland: 7 Simple Ways
Receive News & Ratings for Check Point Software Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Check Point Software Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.