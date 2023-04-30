Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL) Shares Sold by Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL – Get Rating) by 0.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 41,853 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 229 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. owned 0.08% of Charles River Laboratories International worth $9,120,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Charles River Laboratories International during the third quarter worth about $26,000. Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new stake in Charles River Laboratories International during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC increased its stake in Charles River Laboratories International by 72.0% during the 3rd quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 172 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank raised its holdings in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 53.7% in the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 189 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP lifted its stake in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 60.0% during the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 168 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 63 shares during the period. 97.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Charles River Laboratories International alerts:

Insider Transactions at Charles River Laboratories International

In related news, CEO James C. Foster sold 20,000 shares of Charles River Laboratories International stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total value of $5,000,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 216,594 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $54,148,500. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, COO Birgit Girshick sold 3,205 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $254.39, for a total transaction of $815,319.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 41,038 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,439,656.82. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO James C. Foster sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total transaction of $5,000,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 216,594 shares in the company, valued at $54,148,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 27,763 shares of company stock valued at $6,974,921 in the last three months. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Charles River Laboratories International Stock Up 3.5 %

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Charles River Laboratories International from $241.00 to $230.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Guggenheim raised Charles River Laboratories International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $255.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of Charles River Laboratories International from $280.00 to $260.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Charles River Laboratories International from $280.00 to $260.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on shares of Charles River Laboratories International from $233.00 to $203.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $267.75.

CRL opened at $190.12 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $205.67 and a two-hundred day moving average of $220.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.08, a PEG ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.35. Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $181.22 and a fifty-two week high of $265.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.32.

Charles River Laboratories International (NYSE:CRL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The medical research company reported $2.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.75 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.04 billion. Charles River Laboratories International had a return on equity of 20.98% and a net margin of 12.23%. Charles River Laboratories International’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.49 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. will post 10.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Charles River Laboratories International Profile

(Get Rating)

Charles River Laboratories International, Inc is an early-stage contract research company, which provides research models required in the research and development of new drugs, devices, and therapies. It operates through the following segments: Research Models and Services (RMS), Discovery and Safety Assessment (DSA), and Manufacturing Solutions.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Charles River Laboratories International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Charles River Laboratories International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.