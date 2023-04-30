Charles J. Baird Buys 1,000 Shares of Community Trust Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTBI) Stock

Community Trust Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTBI – Get Rating) Director Charles J. Baird purchased 1,000 shares of Community Trust Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 26th. The stock was bought at an average price of $34.62 per share, for a total transaction of $34,620.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,592 shares in the company, valued at $158,975.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Community Trust Bancorp Stock Performance

CTBI stock opened at $36.01 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $39.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $43.17. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The firm has a market cap of $647.32 million, a PE ratio of 7.90 and a beta of 0.69. Community Trust Bancorp, Inc. has a 1-year low of $34.46 and a 1-year high of $48.05.

Community Trust Bancorp Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.44 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 14th. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.89%. Community Trust Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.60%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in Community Trust Bancorp by 156.9% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 709 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 433 shares in the last quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp bought a new position in Community Trust Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new position in Community Trust Bancorp during the third quarter worth about $35,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Community Trust Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth about $44,000. Finally, M&R Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Community Trust Bancorp by 3,237.5% during the first quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,335 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 1,295 shares in the last quarter. 57.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Community Trust Bancorp in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Community Trust Bancorp Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Community Trust Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of community banking services through its subsidiary Community Trust Bank, Inc It offers commercial & personal banking and trust and wealth management activities, which include accepting time and demand deposits, making secured and unsecured loans to corporations, individuals and others, providing cash management services to corporate and individual customers, issuing letters of credit, renting safe deposit boxes, and providing funds transfer services.

