Charles J. Baird Buys 1,000 Shares of Community Trust Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTBI) Stock

Community Trust Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTBI – Get Rating) Director Charles J. Baird purchased 1,000 shares of Community Trust Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 26th. The stock was bought at an average price of $34.62 per share, for a total transaction of $34,620.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,592 shares in the company, valued at $158,975.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.
Community Trust Bancorp Stock Performance
CTBI stock opened at $36.01 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $39.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $43.17. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The firm has a market cap of $647.32 million, a PE ratio of 7.90 and a beta of 0.69. Community Trust Bancorp, Inc. has a 1-year low of $34.46 and a 1-year high of $48.05.
Community Trust Bancorp Announces Dividend
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.44 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 14th. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.89%. Community Trust Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.60%.
Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Community Trust Bancorp in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.
Community Trust Bancorp Company Profile
Community Trust Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of community banking services through its subsidiary Community Trust Bank, Inc It offers commercial & personal banking and trust and wealth management activities, which include accepting time and demand deposits, making secured and unsecured loans to corporations, individuals and others, providing cash management services to corporate and individual customers, issuing letters of credit, renting safe deposit boxes, and providing funds transfer services.
