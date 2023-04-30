Centrifuge Self Reported Market Cap Hits $15.43 Million (CFG)

Centrifuge (CFG) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on April 29th. Centrifuge has a market capitalization of $15.43 million and approximately $447,867.58 worth of Centrifuge was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Centrifuge has traded up 1.7% against the dollar. One Centrifuge coin can currently be bought for about $0.26 or 0.00000882 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Centrifuge Coin Profile

Centrifuge’s total supply is 430,011,123 coins and its circulating supply is 60,000,000 coins. Centrifuge’s official Twitter account is @centrifuge. The official message board for Centrifuge is medium.com/centrifuge. The official website for Centrifuge is centrifuge.io.

Centrifuge Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Centrifuge (CFG) is a cryptocurrency . Centrifuge has a current supply of 430,011,123 with 360,263,043 in circulation. The last known price of Centrifuge is 0.26060299 USD and is up 0.35 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 17 active market(s) with $388,677.04 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://centrifuge.io/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Centrifuge directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Centrifuge should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Centrifuge using one of the exchanges listed above.

