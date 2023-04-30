Centered Wealth LLC dba Miller Equity Capital Advisors Has $2.46 Million Stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG)

Centered Wealth LLC dba Miller Equity Capital Advisors grew its position in Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG – Get Rating) by 1.7% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 1,770 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after buying an additional 30 shares during the quarter. Chipotle Mexican Grill accounts for approximately 1.6% of Centered Wealth LLC dba Miller Equity Capital Advisors’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. Centered Wealth LLC dba Miller Equity Capital Advisors’ holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill were worth $2,456,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Biltmore Family Office LLC bought a new stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in the fourth quarter valued at about $787,000. Handelsbanken Fonder AB lifted its holdings in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 102.0% in the fourth quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 12,961 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $17,983,000 after purchasing an additional 6,545 shares in the last quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in the fourth quarter valued at about $230,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 6.3% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 61,511 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $85,345,000 after purchasing an additional 3,634 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 12.3% in the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 19,651 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $26,944,000 after purchasing an additional 2,158 shares in the last quarter. 93.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:CMG opened at $2,067.62 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $57.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.93, a P/E/G ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.32. Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. has a 1 year low of $1,196.28 and a 1 year high of $2,071.00. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $1,660.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1,567.73.

Chipotle Mexican Grill ( NYSE:CMG Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The restaurant operator reported $10.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.89 by $1.61. The business had revenue of $2.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.34 billion. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a return on equity of 45.01% and a net margin of 11.49%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 18.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $5.70 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. will post 43.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Chipotle Mexican Grill news, CEO Brian R. Niccol sold 2,193 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,633.11, for a total value of $3,581,410.23. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 23,347 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,128,219.17. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Chipotle Mexican Grill news, CEO Brian R. Niccol sold 2,193 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,633.11, for a total value of $3,581,410.23. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 23,347 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,128,219.17. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Brian R. Niccol sold 5,636 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,646.82, for a total value of $9,281,477.52. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 23,347 shares in the company, valued at approximately $38,448,306.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 12,724 shares of company stock valued at $21,674,555. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts have recently commented on CMG shares. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $2,000.00 to $2,100.00 in a report on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,800.00 to $1,950.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $2,050.00 to $2,200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. StockNews.com upgraded Chipotle Mexican Grill from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 28th. Finally, Wedbush upped their target price on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $2,080.00 to $2,200.00 in a report on Wednesday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $2,021.37.

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc engages in the development and operation of classically-cooked, real food with wholesome ingredients without artificial colors, flavors or preservatives. It offers a focused menu of burritos, tacos, burrito bowls, and salads prepared using classic cooking methods. The company was founded by Steve Ells in 1993 and is headquartered in Newport Beach, CA.

