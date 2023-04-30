Centered Wealth LLC dba Miller Equity Capital Advisors Acquires 8,609 Shares of American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL)

Centered Wealth LLC dba Miller Equity Capital Advisors increased its holdings in shares of American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL – Get Rating) by 7.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 127,044 shares of the airline’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,609 shares during the quarter. American Airlines Group accounts for 1.0% of Centered Wealth LLC dba Miller Equity Capital Advisors’ holdings, making the stock its 29th biggest position. Centered Wealth LLC dba Miller Equity Capital Advisors’ holdings in American Airlines Group were worth $1,616,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of AAL. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of American Airlines Group by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 71,817,952 shares of the airline’s stock worth $864,687,000 after acquiring an additional 1,482,592 shares in the last quarter. U S Global Investors Inc. grew its stake in shares of American Airlines Group by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. U S Global Investors Inc. now owns 16,743,035 shares of the airline’s stock worth $212,971,000 after acquiring an additional 152,873 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of American Airlines Group by 17.1% during the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 9,310,200 shares of the airline’s stock worth $112,095,000 after acquiring an additional 1,361,900 shares in the last quarter. Whitebox Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of American Airlines Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $107,916,000. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its stake in shares of American Airlines Group by 20.4% during the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 8,803,200 shares of the airline’s stock worth $105,991,000 after acquiring an additional 1,493,800 shares in the last quarter. 54.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get American Airlines Group alerts:

American Airlines Group Price Performance

Shares of American Airlines Group stock opened at $13.64 on Friday. American Airlines Group Inc. has a 1 year low of $11.65 and a 1 year high of $19.64. The company has a market capitalization of $8.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.39 and a beta of 1.53. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.44 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.52.

Insider Transactions at American Airlines Group

American Airlines Group ( NASDAQ:AAL Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The airline reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.01. American Airlines Group had a negative return on equity of 26.84% and a net margin of 3.39%. The company had revenue of $12.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.20 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($2.32) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 37.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that American Airlines Group Inc. will post 2.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, COO David Seymour sold 74,614 shares of American Airlines Group stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.03, for a total transaction of $1,196,062.42. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 398,371 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,385,887.13. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on AAL. Wolfe Research raised shares of American Airlines Group from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 17th. Redburn Partners raised American Airlines Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Susquehanna cut their price objective on American Airlines Group from $15.00 to $14.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 13th. Cowen increased their price objective on American Airlines Group from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, January 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on American Airlines Group from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.55.

American Airlines Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

American Airlines Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the operation of a network carrier through its principal wholly-owned mainline operating subsidiary, American. The firm offers air transportation for passengers and cargo. It operates through the following geographical segments: Department of Transportation Domestic, Department of Transportation Latin America, Department of Transportation Atlantic, and Department of Transportation Pacific.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AAL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for American Airlines Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Airlines Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.