Centered Wealth LLC dba Miller Equity Capital Advisors Acquires 2,995 Shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO)

Centered Wealth LLC dba Miller Equity Capital Advisors grew its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Get Rating) by 18.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,623 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,995 shares during the period. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF comprises approximately 2.6% of Centered Wealth LLC dba Miller Equity Capital Advisors’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Centered Wealth LLC dba Miller Equity Capital Advisors’ holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $3,999,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in VO. Creative Planning grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 0.8% in the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 8,223,071 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,545,773,000 after buying an additional 67,899 shares in the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 1.5% in the third quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 6,189,946 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,163,586,000 after buying an additional 91,027 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 3.5% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 3,269,652 shares of the company’s stock valued at $614,650,000 after buying an additional 110,217 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 8.9% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,169,560 shares of the company’s stock valued at $407,834,000 after buying an additional 176,757 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 4.6% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,794,534 shares of the company’s stock valued at $337,336,000 after buying an additional 79,236 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Trading Up 0.8 %

NYSEARCA:VO opened at $209.29 on Friday. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $182.88 and a 1-year high of $228.43. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $209.17 and a 200 day simple moving average of $209.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $51.41 billion, a PE ratio of 17.60 and a beta of 1.08.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Profile

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

