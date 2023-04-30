Celsius (NASDAQ:CELH) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Piper Sandler

Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of Celsius (NASDAQ:CELH – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. The firm issued an overweight rating and a $110.00 price objective on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on CELH. Credit Suisse Group restated an outperform rating and set a $120.00 price target on shares of Celsius in a research note on Monday, March 6th. Bank of America began coverage on Celsius in a report on Friday, January 6th. They issued a neutral rating and a $104.00 price target for the company. Wedbush upgraded Celsius from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, February 6th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their target price on Celsius from $129.00 to $120.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $109.89.

NASDAQ CELH opened at $95.57 on Wednesday. Celsius has a 12 month low of $38.31 and a 12 month high of $122.24. The stock has a market cap of $7.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -36.48 and a beta of 1.79. The company’s 50 day moving average is $89.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $95.89.

Celsius ( NASDAQ:CELH Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 1st. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by $0.09. Celsius had a negative net margin of 28.65% and a negative return on equity of 17.67%. The firm had revenue of $177.96 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $176.13 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that Celsius will post 1.1 EPS for the current year.

In other news, major shareholder Hoi Shuen Solina Holly Chau sold 554,017 shares of Celsius stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.25, for a total value of $50,000,034.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 8,846,232 shares in the company, valued at approximately $798,372,438. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 2.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Celsius by 20.9% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,908 shares of the company’s stock valued at $326,000 after purchasing an additional 1,023 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Celsius by 8.5% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 54,953 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,033,000 after acquiring an additional 4,285 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Celsius by 4.3% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 9,583 shares of the company’s stock valued at $529,000 after acquiring an additional 398 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Celsius by 1.9% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 394,530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,771,000 after acquiring an additional 7,411 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Celsius by 53.1% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 28,662 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,582,000 after buying an additional 9,946 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.50% of the company’s stock.

Celsius Holdings, Inc engages in the development, marketing, sale, and distribution of functional drinks and liquid supplements. It also offers post-workout functional energy drinks and protein bars. The company was founded in April 2004 and is headquartered in Boca Raton, FL.

