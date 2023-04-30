Celestica (NYSE:CLS) Updates Q2 2023 Earnings Guidance

Celestica (NYSE:CLS – Get Rating) (TSE:CLS) updated its second quarter 2023 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.44-$0.50 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.45. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.75 billion-$1.90 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.79 billion. Celestica also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $2.00-$2.05 EPS.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on CLS. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a sector perform rating and set a $15.00 price objective on shares of Celestica in a report on Thursday, April 13th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Celestica in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a strong-buy rating on the stock. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Celestica from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Friday, January 27th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Celestica from $14.00 to $15.50 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, January 27th. Finally, TD Securities decreased their price objective on shares of Celestica from $14.00 to $13.50 and set a hold rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $14.50.

Celestica Price Performance

Shares of Celestica stock traded down $0.39 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $10.86. The stock had a trading volume of 848,625 shares, compared to its average volume of 530,941. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $12.43 and its 200 day moving average is $11.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.32 billion, a PE ratio of 8.98 and a beta of 2.10. Celestica has a twelve month low of $8.21 and a twelve month high of $14.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Celestica ( NYSE:CLS Get Rating ) (TSE:CLS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 13th. The technology company reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.03. Celestica had a net margin of 1.97% and a return on equity of 15.29%. The firm had revenue of $2.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.96 billion. Equities analysts expect that Celestica will post 1.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Balyasny Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Celestica during the 3rd quarter worth about $174,000. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC raised its position in shares of Celestica by 16.4% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 17,709 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $172,000 after purchasing an additional 2,495 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Celestica during the 2nd quarter worth about $170,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in shares of Celestica by 25.6% during the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 17,014 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $165,000 after purchasing an additional 3,469 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its position in shares of Celestica by 35.4% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 12,536 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $158,000 after purchasing an additional 3,276 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.26% of the company’s stock.

Celestica Company Profile

Celestica, Inc engages in the provision of supply chain solutions globally to equipment manufacturers and service providers. It operates through the following segments: Advanced Technology Solutions (ATS), and Connectivity and Cloud Solutions (CCS). The Advanced Technology Solutions (ATS) segment includes aerospace and defense, industrial, smart energy, health tech, and capital equipment businesses.

Featured Stories

