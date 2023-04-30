Celestica (NYSE:CLS) Updates FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Celestica (NYSE:CLS – Get Rating) (TSE:CLS) updated its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $2.00-$2.05 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $2.03. The company issued revenue guidance of $7.60B-, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $7.60 billion. Celestica also updated its Q2 2023 guidance to $0.44-$0.50 EPS.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a sector perform rating and issued a $15.00 price objective on shares of Celestica in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Celestica from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, January 27th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Celestica from $14.00 to $15.50 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, January 27th. StockNews.com started coverage on Celestica in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a strong-buy rating for the company. Finally, TD Securities decreased their target price on Celestica from $14.00 to $13.50 and set a hold rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $14.50.

Shares of Celestica stock traded down $0.39 during trading on Friday, hitting $10.86. 848,625 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 530,941. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.98 and a beta of 2.10. Celestica has a 1-year low of $8.21 and a 1-year high of $14.28. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $12.43 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 0.65.

Celestica ( NYSE:CLS Get Rating ) (TSE:CLS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 13th. The technology company reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.03. Celestica had a return on equity of 15.29% and a net margin of 1.97%. The business had revenue of $2.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.96 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Celestica will post 1.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. State of Wyoming lifted its holdings in shares of Celestica by 19.1% during the 4th quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 16,998 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $192,000 after purchasing an additional 2,726 shares in the last quarter. CI Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Celestica during the 4th quarter valued at about $245,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Celestica by 44.9% in the 4th quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 38,700 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $436,000 after acquiring an additional 12,000 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in Celestica by 64.7% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,256,206 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $25,428,000 after acquiring an additional 885,919 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Celestica by 10.1% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,315,291 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $26,093,000 after acquiring an additional 211,930 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 56.26% of the company’s stock.

Celestica, Inc engages in the provision of supply chain solutions globally to equipment manufacturers and service providers. It operates through the following segments: Advanced Technology Solutions (ATS), and Connectivity and Cloud Solutions (CCS). The Advanced Technology Solutions (ATS) segment includes aerospace and defense, industrial, smart energy, health tech, and capital equipment businesses.

