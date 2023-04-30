CEEK VR (CEEK) Trading Down 2.4% Over Last Week

CEEK VR (CEEK) traded down 0.4% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on April 29th. During the last week, CEEK VR has traded 2.4% lower against the U.S. dollar. One CEEK VR token can now be bought for approximately $0.0760 or 0.00000261 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. CEEK VR has a market cap of $61.25 million and $3.57 million worth of CEEK VR was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

CEEK VR Profile

CEEK VR (CEEK) is a token. It was first traded on April 19th, 2018. CEEK VR’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 805,717,779 tokens. The official website for CEEK VR is www.ceek.io. CEEK VR’s official Twitter account is @ceek. The Reddit community for CEEK VR is https://reddit.com/r/ceek.

Buying and Selling CEEK VR

According to CryptoCompare, “CEEK VR (CEEK) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. CEEK VR has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 805,717,779.245471 in circulation. The last known price of CEEK VR is 0.07687075 USD and is down -0.20 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 88 active market(s) with $6,249,877.96 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.ceek.io/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CEEK VR directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CEEK VR should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase CEEK VR using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

