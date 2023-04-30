CBRE Group (NYSE:CBRE) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.11 EPS

CBRE Group (NYSE:CBRE – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The financial services provider reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.11, Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $7.41 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.09 billion. CBRE Group had a return on equity of 19.40% and a net margin of 3.66%. CBRE Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.39 earnings per share. CBRE Group updated its FY23 guidance to ~$4.84-5.12 EPS.

CBRE Group Trading Up 0.7 %

Shares of CBRE opened at $76.66 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.14. The firm has a market cap of $23.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.03 and a beta of 1.36. CBRE Group has a fifty-two week low of $66.31 and a fifty-two week high of $89.58. The business has a 50-day moving average of $75.68 and a 200 day moving average of $77.33.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Money Concepts Capital Corp grew its holdings in CBRE Group by 87.9% during the 4th quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 810 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 379 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd grew its holdings in CBRE Group by 78.5% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,085 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $99,000 after buying an additional 477 shares in the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. grew its holdings in CBRE Group by 7,628.6% during the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 1,623 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $149,000 after buying an additional 1,602 shares in the last quarter. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in CBRE Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $185,000. Finally, Cahill Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in CBRE Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $224,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.07% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CBRE Group Company Profile

CBRE has been the subject of a number of research reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut shares of CBRE Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $88.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of CBRE Group from $100.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 28th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of CBRE Group in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of CBRE Group from $105.00 to $101.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on CBRE Group from $80.00 to $89.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, CBRE Group presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $89.86.

CBRE Group, Inc engages in the provision of commercial real estate and investment services. It operates through the following segments: Advisory Services, Global Workplace Solutions and Real Estate Investments. The Advisory Services Segment provides a comprehensive range of services globally, including property leasing, capital markets (property sales and mortgage origination, sales and servicing), property management, project management services and valuation services.

