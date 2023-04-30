CBRE Group (NYSE:CBRE) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.11 EPS

Posted by on Apr 30th, 2023

CBRE Group (NYSE:CBREGet Rating) posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The financial services provider reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.11, Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $7.41 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.09 billion. CBRE Group had a return on equity of 19.40% and a net margin of 3.66%. CBRE Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.39 earnings per share. CBRE Group updated its FY23 guidance to ~$4.84-5.12 EPS.

CBRE Group Trading Up 0.7 %

Shares of CBRE opened at $76.66 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.14. The firm has a market cap of $23.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.03 and a beta of 1.36. CBRE Group has a fifty-two week low of $66.31 and a fifty-two week high of $89.58. The business has a 50-day moving average of $75.68 and a 200 day moving average of $77.33.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Money Concepts Capital Corp grew its holdings in CBRE Group by 87.9% during the 4th quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 810 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 379 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd grew its holdings in CBRE Group by 78.5% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,085 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $99,000 after buying an additional 477 shares in the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. grew its holdings in CBRE Group by 7,628.6% during the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 1,623 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $149,000 after buying an additional 1,602 shares in the last quarter. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in CBRE Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $185,000. Finally, Cahill Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in CBRE Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $224,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.07% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CBRE has been the subject of a number of research reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut shares of CBRE Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $88.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of CBRE Group from $100.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 28th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of CBRE Group in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of CBRE Group from $105.00 to $101.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on CBRE Group from $80.00 to $89.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, CBRE Group presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $89.86.

CBRE Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

CBRE Group, Inc engages in the provision of commercial real estate and investment services. It operates through the following segments: Advisory Services, Global Workplace Solutions and Real Estate Investments. The Advisory Services Segment provides a comprehensive range of services globally, including property leasing, capital markets (property sales and mortgage origination, sales and servicing), property management, project management services and valuation services.

Recommended Stories

Earnings History for CBRE Group (NYSE:CBRE)

Receive News & Ratings for CBRE Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CBRE Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.