CBRE Group (NYSE:CBRE) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.11 EPS

CBRE Group (NYSE:CBRE – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The financial services provider reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.11, Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $7.41 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.09 billion. CBRE Group had a return on equity of 19.40% and a net margin of 3.66%. CBRE Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.39 earnings per share. CBRE Group updated its FY23 guidance to ~$4.84-5.12 EPS.
CBRE Group Trading Up 0.7 %
Shares of CBRE opened at $76.66 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.14. The firm has a market cap of $23.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.03 and a beta of 1.36. CBRE Group has a fifty-two week low of $66.31 and a fifty-two week high of $89.58. The business has a 50-day moving average of $75.68 and a 200 day moving average of $77.33.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Money Concepts Capital Corp grew its holdings in CBRE Group by 87.9% during the 4th quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 810 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 379 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd grew its holdings in CBRE Group by 78.5% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,085 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $99,000 after buying an additional 477 shares in the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. grew its holdings in CBRE Group by 7,628.6% during the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 1,623 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $149,000 after buying an additional 1,602 shares in the last quarter. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in CBRE Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $185,000. Finally, Cahill Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in CBRE Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $224,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.07% of the company’s stock.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
CBRE Group Company Profile
CBRE Group, Inc engages in the provision of commercial real estate and investment services. It operates through the following segments: Advisory Services, Global Workplace Solutions and Real Estate Investments. The Advisory Services Segment provides a comprehensive range of services globally, including property leasing, capital markets (property sales and mortgage origination, sales and servicing), property management, project management services and valuation services.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on CBRE Group (CBRE)
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 4/24 – 4/28
- How to Invest in the Top Grocery Stocks for This Year
- Array Technologies Brings Solar Flare To 2023 Earnings Forecast
- Best Bank Stocks to Invest in Ahead of Rising Interest Rates
- How to Invest in Farmland: 7 Simple Ways
Receive News & Ratings for CBRE Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CBRE Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.