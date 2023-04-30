Cathay Pacific Airways Limited (OTCMKTS:CPCAY) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Cathay Pacific Airways Limited (OTCMKTS:CPCAY – Get Rating) saw a significant decline in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,600 shares, a decline of 35.7% from the March 31st total of 5,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 5,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.6 days.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, HSBC cut Cathay Pacific Airways from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 9th.

Cathay Pacific Airways Price Performance

Shares of Cathay Pacific Airways stock traded down $0.08 on Friday, hitting $4.90. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 402 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,790. Cathay Pacific Airways has a 1 year low of $4.50 and a 1 year high of $5.76. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $4.84 and a 200-day moving average price of $5.01.

Cathay Pacific Airways Company Profile

Cathay Pacific Airways Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a carrier of international passengers and air cargo. The company conducts airline operations principally to and from Hong Kong. It also provides property investment, travel reward program, travel tour operator, financial, aircraft leasing and acquisition facilitation, airline catering, information processing, aircraft ramp handling, laundry and dry cleaning, ground handling, aircraft engineering, cargo carriage, airport ground engineering support and equipment maintenance, and inventory technical management services.

Featured Articles

