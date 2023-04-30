Casper (CSPR) Market Capitalization Reaches $676.46 Million

Casper (CSPR) traded up 8.4% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on April 30th. Casper has a market cap of $676.46 million and approximately $19.47 million worth of Casper was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Casper coin can now be bought for about $0.0616 or 0.00000210 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Casper has traded up 23.9% against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About Casper

Casper’s genesis date was May 12th, 2021. Casper’s total supply is 11,678,986,671 coins and its circulating supply is 10,979,242,956 coins. Casper’s official message board is casper.network/network/blog. Casper’s official website is casper.network. Casper’s official Twitter account is @casper_network. The Reddit community for Casper is https://reddit.com/r/caspercspr and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Casper Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Casper (CSPR) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021. Casper has a current supply of 11,677,393,239 with 10,977,744,994 in circulation. The last known price of Casper is 0.05794094 USD and is up 6.04 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 49 active market(s) with $14,701,533.44 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://casper.network/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Casper directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Casper should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Casper using one of the exchanges listed above.

