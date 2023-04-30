Casey’s General Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASY) Short Interest Update

Casey’s General Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASY – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,030,000 shares, an increase of 13.3% from the March 31st total of 909,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 252,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.1 days.

CASY stock traded up $2.00 during trading on Friday, reaching $228.82. 166,630 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 225,496. The company has a market cap of $8.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.02 and a beta of 0.82. Casey’s General Stores has a 52-week low of $181.40 and a 52-week high of $249.90. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $216.20 and its 200 day moving average price is $224.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 1.10.

Casey’s General Stores (NASDAQ:CASY – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 8th. The company reported $2.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.83 by $0.53. Casey’s General Stores had a net margin of 2.96% and a return on equity of 18.02%. The company had revenue of $3.33 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.35 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.71 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Casey’s General Stores will post 11.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 1st will be issued a $0.38 dividend. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.66%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 28th. Casey’s General Stores’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 12.64%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Money Concepts Capital Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Casey’s General Stores by 62.7% in the fourth quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 122 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Casey’s General Stores in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Casey’s General Stores in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Casey’s General Stores in the first quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. raised its position in shares of Casey’s General Stores by 1,200.0% in the third quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 169 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.74% of the company’s stock.

CASY has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $280.00 price objective on shares of Casey’s General Stores in a research note on Wednesday, March 8th. Credit Suisse Group restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $254.00 price objective on shares of Casey’s General Stores in a research note on Thursday, March 9th. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $275.00 price target on shares of Casey’s General Stores in a research note on Thursday, March 9th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Casey’s General Stores from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 31st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Casey’s General Stores from $285.00 to $294.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $260.50.

Casey’s General Stores, Inc engages in the management and operation of convenience stores and gasoline stations. It provides self-service gasoline, a wide selection of grocery items and an array of freshly prepared food items. The firm offers food, beverages, tobacco products, health and beauty aids, automotive products, and other non-food items.

