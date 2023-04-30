Carver Bancorp (NASDAQ:CARV) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Carver Bancorp (NASDAQ:CARV – Get Rating) in a research note released on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the savings and loans company’s stock.

Carver Bancorp Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of CARV stock opened at $4.49 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.03. Carver Bancorp has a twelve month low of $3.62 and a twelve month high of $12.30.

Carver Bancorp (NASDAQ:CARV – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 14th. The savings and loans company reported ($0.25) EPS for the quarter. Carver Bancorp had a negative return on equity of 11.67% and a negative net margin of 9.43%. The business had revenue of $6.15 million during the quarter.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Carver Bancorp

About Carver Bancorp

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Carver Bancorp by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 62,020 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $254,000 after purchasing an additional 2,528 shares during the last quarter. Calton & Associates Inc. lifted its stake in Carver Bancorp by 15.4% in the first quarter. Calton & Associates Inc. now owns 22,500 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $90,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. Fortem Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Carver Bancorp in the third quarter valued at $68,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Carver Bancorp by 15.4% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 154,733 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $619,000 after buying an additional 20,605 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in Carver Bancorp during the first quarter worth about $566,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 19.37% of the company’s stock.

Carver Bancorp, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of consumer and commercial banking services. Through Carver Federal Savings Bank, it offers deposit products, including demand, savings, time deposits for consumers, businesses, governmental and quasi-governmental agencies. Carver Bancorp was founded in May 1996 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

