Carver Bancorp (NASDAQ:CARV) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Carver Bancorp (NASDAQ:CARV – Get Rating) in a research note released on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the savings and loans company’s stock.
Carver Bancorp Stock Up 0.2 %
Shares of CARV stock opened at $4.49 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.03. Carver Bancorp has a twelve month low of $3.62 and a twelve month high of $12.30.
Carver Bancorp (NASDAQ:CARV – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 14th. The savings and loans company reported ($0.25) EPS for the quarter. Carver Bancorp had a negative return on equity of 11.67% and a negative net margin of 9.43%. The business had revenue of $6.15 million during the quarter.
About Carver Bancorp
Carver Bancorp, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of consumer and commercial banking services. Through Carver Federal Savings Bank, it offers deposit products, including demand, savings, time deposits for consumers, businesses, governmental and quasi-governmental agencies. Carver Bancorp was founded in May 1996 and is headquartered in New York, NY.
