Carter’s (NYSE:CRI) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.46 EPS

Carter’s (NYSE:CRI – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday. The textile maker reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.46, Briefing.com reports. Carter’s had a net margin of 7.78% and a return on equity of 45.25%. The business had revenue of $695.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $648.58 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.66 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 10.9% on a year-over-year basis.
Carter’s Stock Up 1.2 %
Shares of NYSE CRI opened at $69.77 on Friday. Carter’s has a 1 year low of $62.65 and a 1 year high of $91.05. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $71.40 and its 200 day moving average price is $73.76. The firm has a market cap of $2.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.95 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 2.25.
Carter’s Dividend Announcement
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 7th were given a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 6th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.30%. Carter’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 47.10%.
Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its holdings in shares of Carter’s by 159.4% in the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 415 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 255 shares during the last quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new position in shares of Carter’s in the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Covestor Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Carter’s by 129.7% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 627 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 354 shares during the last quarter. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Carter’s by 365.4% in the 4th quarter. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. now owns 712 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 559 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Carter’s by 94.8% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,042 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 507 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.13% of the company’s stock.
Carter’s, Inc engages in the marketing of apparel for babies and young children. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Retail, U.S. Wholesale, and International. The U.S. retail segment consists of sales of products in retail and online stores. The U.S. Wholesale segment includes sales in the United States of products to wholesale partners.
