Carter’s (NYSE:CRI) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.46 EPS

Carter’s (NYSE:CRI – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday. The textile maker reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.46, Briefing.com reports. Carter’s had a net margin of 7.78% and a return on equity of 45.25%. The firm had revenue of $695.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $648.58 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.66 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

Carter’s Stock Up 1.2 %

Shares of CRI traded up $0.85 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $69.77. The stock had a trading volume of 2,376,143 shares, compared to its average volume of 662,099. The company has a market cap of $2.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.95 and a beta of 1.23. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $71.40 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $73.76. Carter’s has a 1-year low of $62.65 and a 1-year high of $91.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 2.25 and a quick ratio of 0.84.

Carter’s Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 7th were issued a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 6th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.30%. Carter’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 47.10%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Carter’s

CRI has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Carter’s in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of Carter’s from $74.00 to $65.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 29th. Finally, Wedbush lowered shares of Carter’s from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $78.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, January 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $79.00.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CRI. Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in shares of Carter’s by 29.7% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 27,235 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $2,505,000 after purchasing an additional 6,241 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in shares of Carter’s by 6.2% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,787 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $440,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Carter’s during the 1st quarter worth $601,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Carter’s by 33.4% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 27,317 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $2,513,000 after purchasing an additional 6,834 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its position in shares of Carter’s by 10.5% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 15,490 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,425,000 after purchasing an additional 1,477 shares during the last quarter. 99.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Carter’s Company Profile

Carter’s, Inc engages in the marketing of apparel for babies and young children. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Retail, U.S. Wholesale, and International. The U.S. retail segment consists of sales of products in retail and online stores. The U.S. Wholesale segment includes sales in the United States of products to wholesale partners.

